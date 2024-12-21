December 21 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:12 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule today, the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets take the ice at Canada Life Centre.

How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 21 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Los Angeles Kings @ Nashville Predators 1:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo San Jose Sharks @ Edmonton Oilers 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Calgary Flames 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Ottawa Senators @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: