Published 8:15 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

December 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The NHL lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Washington Capitals, is not one to miss.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch December 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers 12:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Florida Panthers @ Tampa Bay Lightning 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Anaheim Ducks @ Utah Hockey Club 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Washington Capitals 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Edmonton Oilers 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

