December 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:15 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

The NHL lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Washington Capitals, is not one to miss.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch December 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers 12:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Florida Panthers @ Tampa Bay Lightning 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Utah Hockey Club 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Washington Capitals 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Edmonton Oilers 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

id: