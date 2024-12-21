Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21 Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 33 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:56 on the ice.

Forsberg has 24 points overall, getting at least one point in 18 different games.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).

Through 33 games, he has 24 points, with six multi-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 81 total goals (2.5 per game).

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Kings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 1 24 Points 0 9 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

