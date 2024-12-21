Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:56 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 24 points overall, getting at least one point in 18 different games.
  • Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
  • Through 33 games, he has 24 points, with six multi-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 81 total goals (2.5 per game).
  • It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Kings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
33 Games 1
24 Points 0
9 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

