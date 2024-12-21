Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 21 Published 6:16 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 120 – Hawks 115

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Grizzlies (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.2)

Grizzlies (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.8

The Hawks (11-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 67.9% of the time, 28.6% less often than the Grizzlies (19-9-0) this season.

Memphis (13-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (65%) than Atlanta (9-6) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (60%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Memphis does it in fewer games (60.7% of the time) than Atlanta (64.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 15-5, while the Hawks are 8-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been lifted by their offense, as they rank best in the NBA by putting up 122.9 points per game. They rank 14th in the league in points allowed (113 per contest).

Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 48.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 43.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.5 dimes per game.

Although Memphis is committing 16.1 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks fourth-best in the league by forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank 13th in the NBA with 13.7 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the league in points scored (116.5 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (119.3).

Atlanta is the fourth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.5) and is ranked 19th in rebounds allowed (44.5).

The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (29.7 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.7).

The Hawks make 12.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 20th and 23rd, respectively, in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: