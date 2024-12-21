Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 17:04 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 10 games, with 12 points in total.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 81 total goals (2.5 per game).
  • With a goal differential of +20, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
32 Games 1
12 Points 0
6 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

