Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21
Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 32 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 17:04 on the ice.
- Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 10 games, with 12 points in total.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Kings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 81 total goals (2.5 per game).
- With a goal differential of +20, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
- The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|32
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: