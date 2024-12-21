Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21 Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 32 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 17:04 on the ice.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 10 games, with 12 points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 81 total goals (2.5 per game).

With a goal differential of +20, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 1 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

