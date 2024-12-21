How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

Published 9:14 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

SEC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for seven games, including the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks

Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

