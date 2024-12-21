How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21
SEC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for seven games, including the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Auburn Tigers.
Today’s SEC Games
North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
