How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21

Published 12:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) play the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: FDSSE
Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.
  • Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.
  • The 122.9 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 3.6 more points than the Hawks give up (119.3).
  • When Memphis puts up more than 119.3 points, it is 16-2.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Atlanta is 13-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
  • The Hawks’ 116.5 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 11-7 when it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies are posting 123.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 122.7 points per contest.
  • Memphis surrenders 109.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 117.2 on the road.
  • The Grizzlies are sinking 14.3 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging away from home (12.9 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Hawks put up more points per game at home (118.5) than on the road (114.9), but also concede more at home (121.2) than on the road (117.5).
  • At home, Atlanta gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 117.5.
  • The Hawks pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (29.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Gregory Jackson Out Foot
Marcus Smart Questionable Shoulder
Ja Morant Questionable Back
Jay Huff Out Ankle
Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee
Cody Zeller Out Personal
Trae Young Questionable Heel
Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder
