How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21 Published 12:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) play the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.

Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.

The 122.9 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 3.6 more points than the Hawks give up (119.3).

When Memphis puts up more than 119.3 points, it is 16-2.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (43.7%).

Atlanta is 13-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Hawks’ 116.5 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 11-7 when it scores more than 113 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 123.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 122.7 points per contest.

Memphis surrenders 109.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 117.2 on the road.

The Grizzlies are sinking 14.3 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging away from home (12.9 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up more points per game at home (118.5) than on the road (114.9), but also concede more at home (121.2) than on the road (117.5).

At home, Atlanta gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 117.5.

The Hawks pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (29.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Questionable Shoulder Ja Morant Questionable Back Jay Huff Out Ankle Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Heel Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

id: