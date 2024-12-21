How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published 12:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) play the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2024.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.
- Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.
- The 122.9 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 3.6 more points than the Hawks give up (119.3).
- When Memphis puts up more than 119.3 points, it is 16-2.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (43.7%).
- Atlanta is 13-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Hawks’ 116.5 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 11-7 when it scores more than 113 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are posting 123.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 122.7 points per contest.
- Memphis surrenders 109.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 117.2 on the road.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 14.3 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging away from home (12.9 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up more points per game at home (118.5) than on the road (114.9), but also concede more at home (121.2) than on the road (117.5).
- At home, Atlanta gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 117.5.
- The Hawks pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (29.7).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Back
|Jay Huff
|Out
|Ankle
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Heel
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder