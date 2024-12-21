How to Watch the NBA Today, December 22 Published 8:18 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

On a Sunday NBA schedule that includes three exciting games, the Houston Rockets against the Toronto Raptors is one to catch in particular.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 22

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSIN

NBCS-CA and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SCHN and TSN

SCHN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2

Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

