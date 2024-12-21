How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21
Published 8:14 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
Top-25 teams will take the court in 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Auburn Tigers at Legacy Arena at BJCC.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 15 Houston Cougars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Clemson Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 UCLA Bruins at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bucknell Bison at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX12+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
California Golden Bears at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: