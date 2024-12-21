How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21 Published 8:14 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court in 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Auburn Tigers at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

Today’s Top 25 Games

North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Clemson Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucknell Bison at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX12+

FOX12+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

California Golden Bears at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

