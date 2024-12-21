How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22 Published 9:19 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Four games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Omaha Mavericks at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

