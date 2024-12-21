How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

Published 9:19 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Four games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Omaha Mavericks at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

