Lakers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Jan. 3 Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 3, 2025. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Favorite: –

Lakers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Lakers Hawks 111.4 Points Avg. 116.5 114.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.3 46.8% Field Goal % 46.1% 34.7% Three Point % 34.4%

Lakers’ Top Players

Anthony Davis scores 27.5 points per game this season for the Lakers, adding 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, nine assists and 7.9 rebounds a game this season.

Austin Reaves connects on 2.7 threes per game to lead active Lakers.

Davis grabs 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21.6 points per game) and assists (12.2 assists per game).

This season, Clint Capela has a statline that includes 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Young knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels’ 2.9 steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.2 blocks per game.

Lakers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/23 Pistons – Home – 12/25 Warriors – Away – 12/28 Kings – Home – 12/31 Cavaliers – Home – 1/2 Trail Blazers – Home – 1/3 Hawks – Home – 1/5 Rockets – Away – 1/7 Mavericks – Away – 1/9 Hornets – Home – 1/11 Spurs – Home – 1/13 Spurs – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home –

