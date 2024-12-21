NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 22
Published 10:18 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
The NBA slate today, which includes the Denver Nuggets taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, should provide some fireworks.
Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 22
Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Kings -2.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 7 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SCHN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: