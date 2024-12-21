Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on O’Reilly against the Kings, we have plenty of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
  • O’Reilly has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 15 different games.
  • O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
  • In 14 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest unit in league play, conceding 81 total goals (2.5 per game).
  • It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
30 Games 1
18 Points 0
7 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 21?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 21?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup