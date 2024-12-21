Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21 Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on O’Reilly against the Kings, we have plenty of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

O’Reilly has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 15 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

In 14 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 30 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest unit in league play, conceding 81 total goals (2.5 per game).

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 30 Games 1 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: