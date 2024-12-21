Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21
Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on O’Reilly against the Kings, we have plenty of information to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- O’Reilly has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 15 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
- In 14 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- In 30 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with two multi-point games.
Kings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest unit in league play, conceding 81 total goals (2.5 per game).
- It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
- The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|30
|Games
|1
|18
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
id: