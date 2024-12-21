Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 18:07 on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, and has 19 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kings Defensive Insights

  • The Kings have conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
33 Games 1
19 Points 0
9 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 21?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 21?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup