Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21 Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 33 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 18:07 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, and has 19 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

The Kings have conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 1 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

