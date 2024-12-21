Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21
Published 5:27 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 33 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 18:07 on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, and has 19 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Kings Defensive Insights
- The Kings have conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
- The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|33
|Games
|1
|19
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: