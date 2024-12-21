Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 16 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

A victory by the Indianapolis Colts over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model prediction for these teams’ upcoming game, on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET (at Lucas Oil Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Colts are putting up 20 points per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 23.5 points allowed per game. The Titans’ defense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank second-best in the NFL with 297.4 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, they are posting 301 total yards per game, which ranks 27th.

Titans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-3.5) Over (42.5) Colts 28, Titans 17

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Tennessee has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Titans have covered the spread once this season (1-8 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee and its opponent have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this season.

Titans games average 41 total points (playoffs included), 1.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Colts a 65.5% chance to win.

Indianapolis has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In Indianapolis’ 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The total for this game is 42.5, 2.1 points fewer than the average total in Colts games thus far this season (postseason included).

Titans vs. Colts 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colts 20 23.5 19.5 22.2 20.4 24.5 Titans 18.1 27.1 16.3 23 20 31.1

