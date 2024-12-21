Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:19 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Westbrook-Ikhine’s stats on this page.

In the passing game, Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 393 yards on 23 receptions (17.1 per catch) and eight TDs.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Westbrook-Ikhine shows up on the injury list this week (full participation in practice, ankle), but does not have a game status on the latest report.

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec Tyler Boyd (FP/foot): 35 Rec; 356 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts -3.5 Total: 43 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Westbrook-Ikhine 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 23 393 106 8 17.1

Westbrook-Ikhine Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 9 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: