Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 2:19 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Westbrook-Ikhine’s stats on this page.

In the passing game, Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 393 yards on 23 receptions (17.1 per catch) and eight TDs.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

  • Westbrook-Ikhine shows up on the injury list this week (full participation in practice, ankle), but does not have a game status on the latest report.
  • There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
    • Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec
    • Tyler Boyd (FP/foot): 35 Rec; 356 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Westbrook-Ikhine 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
43 23 393 106 8 17.1

Westbrook-Ikhine Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 6 @Colts 2 1 9 1
Week 7 @Bills 4 2 10 1
Week 8 @Lions 4 2 39 1
Week 9 @Patriots 6 5 50 1
Week 10 @Chargers 3 3 31 0
Week 11 @Vikings 6 2 117 1
Week 12 @Texans 5 2 48 1
Week 13 @Commanders 8 3 61 2
Week 14 @Jaguars 2 1 19 0
Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 9 0

