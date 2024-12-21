Will Will Levis Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 2:19 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Check out Will Levis’ stats on this page.

Levis’ season stats include 1,916 passing yards (174.2 per game). He is 181-for-284 (63.7%), with 12 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, and has 41 carries for 175 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

  • Levis is currently listed on this week’s injury report (questionable, shoulder).

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs
181 284 63.7% 1,916 12 12 6.7 41 175 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs
Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0
Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0
Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0
Week 6 @Colts 16 27 95 1 1 3 15 0
Week 10 @Chargers 18 23 175 2 0 5 41 0
Week 11 @Vikings 17 31 295 1 1 7 18 0
Week 12 @Texans 18 24 278 2 1 8 10 0
Week 13 @Commanders 18 37 212 2 0 2 -3 0
Week 14 @Jaguars 19 32 168 0 0 1 3 0
Week 15 @Bengals 8 12 89 0 3 2 0 0

