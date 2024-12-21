Will Will Levis Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:19 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
Check out Will Levis’ stats on this page.
Levis’ season stats include 1,916 passing yards (174.2 per game). He is 181-for-284 (63.7%), with 12 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, and has 41 carries for 175 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Levis is currently listed on this week’s injury report (questionable, shoulder).
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 22, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Spread: Colts -3.5
- Total: 43 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|181
|284
|63.7%
|1,916
|12
|12
|6.7
|41
|175
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|16
|27
|95
|1
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|18
|23
|175
|2
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|17
|31
|295
|1
|1
|7
|18
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|18
|24
|278
|2
|1
|8
|10
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|18
|37
|212
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|19
|32
|168
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|8
|12
|89
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
