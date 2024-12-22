Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 23

Published 7:22 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

There is no shortage of excitement on Monday in college basketball play, including the Seattle U Redhawks playing the Washington Huskies — that’s one of the three games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Washington -8.5 vs. Seattle U

  • Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at Washington Huskies
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 23
  • Computer Projection: Washington by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Washington (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee +24.5 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 23
  • Computer Projection: Tennessee by 21.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-24.5)
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: North Dakota State -8.5 vs. CSU Bakersfield

  • Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at North Dakota State Bison
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 23
  • Computer Projection: North Dakota State by 10 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: North Dakota State (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

