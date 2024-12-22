Clippers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4 Published 5:24 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) clash with the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Favorite: –

Clippers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Clippers Hawks 109.4 Points Avg. 116.4 107.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.6 46.7% Field Goal % 46.1% 37.4% Three Point % 34.5%

Clippers’ Top Players

James Harden’s statline this season includes 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac contributes with 15 points, 2.6 assists and 12.4 rebounds per matchup.

Norman Powell connects on 3.8 threes per game to lead active Clippers.

Kris Dunn records 1.7 steals per game. Zubac collects one block an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21.6 points per game) and assists (12.2 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19.5 points, 5.5 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Young knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Clint Capela’s 1.1 blocks per game are key to the Hawks’ defensive production.

Clippers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/23 Grizzlies – Away – 12/27 Warriors – Home – 12/30 Pelicans – Away – 12/31 Spurs – Away – 1/2 Thunder – Away – 1/4 Hawks – Home – 1/6 Timberwolves – Away – 1/8 Nuggets – Away – 1/11 Hornets – Home – 1/13 Heat – Home – 1/15 Nets – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away –

