Published 5:24 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Clippers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4

The Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) clash with the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: Intuit Dome
  • Favorite:

Clippers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Clippers Hawks
109.4 Points Avg. 116.4
107.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.6
46.7% Field Goal % 46.1%
37.4% Three Point % 34.5%

Clippers’ Top Players

  • James Harden’s statline this season includes 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game for the Clippers.
  • Ivica Zubac contributes with 15 points, 2.6 assists and 12.4 rebounds per matchup.
  • Norman Powell connects on 3.8 threes per game to lead active Clippers.
  • Kris Dunn records 1.7 steals per game. Zubac collects one block an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21.6 points per game) and assists (12.2 assists per game).
  • Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19.5 points, 5.5 assists and 10.1 rebounds.
  • Young knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Clint Capela’s 1.1 blocks per game are key to the Hawks’ defensive production.

Clippers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/23 Grizzlies Away
12/27 Warriors Home
12/30 Pelicans Away
12/31 Spurs Away
1/2 Thunder Away
1/4 Hawks Home
1/6 Timberwolves Away
1/8 Nuggets Away
1/11 Hornets Home
1/13 Heat Home
1/15 Nets Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home
12/29 Raptors Away
1/1 Nuggets Away
1/3 Lakers Away
1/4 Clippers Away
1/7 Jazz Away
1/9 Suns Away
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home
1/15 Bulls Away

