How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23
Published 4:36 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
Monday’s game that pits the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)
- This season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under of 6.5 goals 12 times.
- In Nashville’s 34 games this season, 11 have finished with more goals than Monday’s over/under of 6.5.
- The over/under for this game (6.5) is 0.7 more than the combined scoring averages for the Hurricanes (3.52) and the Predators (2.32).
- These two teams allow a combined 5.8 goals per game, 0.7 less than this one’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Hurricanes Moneyline: -135
- The Hurricanes are 20-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Carolina is 18-9 (winning 66.7% of the time).
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +115
- In 13 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has secured the upset one time.
- The Predators have a single victory in matches with moneyline odds of +115 or longer (in nine chances).
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 46.5% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Carolina 4, Nashville 3
Hurricanes Points Leaders
- Martin Necas has been important to Carolina’s offense this season, racking up 44 points in 33 games.
- Sebastian Aho has 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- Shayne Gostisbehere has created 27 points for Carolina in 33 games this season, scoring on 9.4% of his shots and putting up six goals and 21 assists.
- Across 21 games played, Pyotr Kochetkov has a goaltending record of 14-6-0. During those games, he’s allowed 50 goals while recording 464 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 7.5%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 26 total points (0.8 per game).
- Roman Josi is key for Nashville’s attack with 24 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 17 assists through 30 contests.
- Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has 21 points, courtesy of 10 goals (first on team) and 11 assists (fourth).
- Juuse Saros has a 7-14-6 record this season, with a .906 save percentage (26th in the league). In 27 games, he has 698 saves, and has given up 72 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Hurricanes’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/17/2024
|Islanders
|W 4-0
|Home
|-240
|12/20/2024
|Capitals
|L 3-1
|Away
|-158
|12/22/2024
|Rangers
|W 3-1
|Away
|-154
|12/23/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-135
|12/27/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28/2024
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31/2024
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|W 2-0
|Home
|-148
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|L 5-4
|Home
|-158
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|W 3-2
|Home
|-112
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Home
|+115
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
Carolina vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
