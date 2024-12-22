How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23 Published 4:36 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Monday’s game that pits the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under of 6.5 goals 12 times.

In Nashville’s 34 games this season, 11 have finished with more goals than Monday’s over/under of 6.5.

The over/under for this game (6.5) is 0.7 more than the combined scoring averages for the Hurricanes (3.52) and the Predators (2.32).

These two teams allow a combined 5.8 goals per game, 0.7 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Hurricanes Moneyline: -135

The Hurricanes are 20-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Carolina is 18-9 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +115

In 13 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has secured the upset one time.

The Predators have a single victory in matches with moneyline odds of +115 or longer (in nine chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 46.5% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Carolina 4, Nashville 3

Hurricanes Points Leaders

Martin Necas has been important to Carolina’s offense this season, racking up 44 points in 33 games.

Sebastian Aho has 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Shayne Gostisbehere has created 27 points for Carolina in 33 games this season, scoring on 9.4% of his shots and putting up six goals and 21 assists.

Across 21 games played, Pyotr Kochetkov has a goaltending record of 14-6-0. During those games, he’s allowed 50 goals while recording 464 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 7.5%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 26 total points (0.8 per game).

Roman Josi is key for Nashville’s attack with 24 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 17 assists through 30 contests.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has 21 points, courtesy of 10 goals (first on team) and 11 assists (fourth).

Juuse Saros has a 7-14-6 record this season, with a .906 save percentage (26th in the league). In 27 games, he has 698 saves, and has given up 72 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Hurricanes’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/17/2024 Islanders W 4-0 Home -240 12/20/2024 Capitals L 3-1 Away -158 12/22/2024 Rangers W 3-1 Away -154 12/23/2024 Predators – Away -135 12/27/2024 Devils – Away – 12/28/2024 Devils – Home – 12/31/2024 Blue Jackets – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/17/2024 Rangers W 2-0 Home -148 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home +115 12/27/2024 Blues – Away – 12/30/2024 Jets – Away – 12/31/2024 Wild – Away –

Carolina vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

