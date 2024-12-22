How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22 Published 12:19 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

SEC teams will be in action across two games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Today’s SEC Games

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Omaha Mavericks at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

