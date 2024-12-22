How to Watch the NBA Today, December 23
Published 11:19 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
The NBA slate today, including the Boston Celtics versus the Orlando Magic, should provide some fireworks.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 23
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
