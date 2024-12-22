How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published 8:46 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13) on December 23, 2024 at State Farm Arena.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSN
- Live Stream: FDSSE, FDSN
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Timberwolves average 10.2 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Hawks give up (119.6).
- Minnesota is 4-0 when scoring more than 119.6 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
- Atlanta has compiled an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 24th.
- The Hawks’ 116.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 106.9 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 14-11 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 1.2 fewer points per game (108.9) than they are on the road (110.1).
- Minnesota gives up 105.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 108 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this year, sinking 15.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 14.5 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score more points per game at home (118) than away (114.9), but also concede more at home (121.7) than away (117.5).
- Atlanta is giving up more points at home (121.7 per game) than on the road (117.5).
- At home the Hawks are picking up 29.6 assists per game, 0.1 less than on the road (29.7).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Daishen Nix
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Joe Ingles
|Out
|Soleus
|Luka Garza
|Questionable
|Ankle
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Heel