How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23 Published 8:46 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13) on December 23, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSN

FDSSE, FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Timberwolves average 10.2 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Hawks give up (119.6).

Minnesota is 4-0 when scoring more than 119.6 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Atlanta has compiled an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 24th.

The Hawks’ 116.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 106.9 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 14-11 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 1.2 fewer points per game (108.9) than they are on the road (110.1).

Minnesota gives up 105.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 108 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this year, sinking 15.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 14.5 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score more points per game at home (118) than away (114.9), but also concede more at home (121.7) than away (117.5).

Atlanta is giving up more points at home (121.7 per game) than on the road (117.5).

At home the Hawks are picking up 29.6 assists per game, 0.1 less than on the road (29.7).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Daishen Nix Questionable Ankle Joe Ingles Out Soleus Luka Garza Questionable Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Heel

id: