Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23
Published 10:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
Entering a matchup with the Nashville Predators (10-17-7), the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 23 at Bridgestone Arena.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jesper Fast
|RW
|Out
|Neck
|Jack Drury
|C
|Out
|Hand
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Knee
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.5 per game).
- Carolina has allowed 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play in terms of the fewest goals against.
- They have the league’s fifth-best goal differential at +26.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 79 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Nashville has allowed 105 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Predators (+119)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.