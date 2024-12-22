Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23

Published 10:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 23

Entering a matchup with the Nashville Predators (10-17-7), the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 23 at Bridgestone Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jesper Fast RW Out Neck
Jack Drury C Out Hand
Frederik Andersen G Out Knee

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Hurricanes Season Insights

  • The Hurricanes score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Carolina has allowed 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • They have the league’s fifth-best goal differential at +26.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 79 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
  • Nashville has allowed 105 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+119) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report December 23

Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report December 23

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 23

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 23

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - December 21

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup