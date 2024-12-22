Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23 Published 10:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Entering a matchup with the Nashville Predators (10-17-7), the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 23 at Bridgestone Arena.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jesper Fast RW Out Neck Jack Drury C Out Hand Frederik Andersen G Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.5 per game).

Carolina has allowed 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play in terms of the fewest goals against.

They have the league’s fifth-best goal differential at +26.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 79 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Nashville has allowed 105 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+119) 6

