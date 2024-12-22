NBA Best Bets: Timberwolves vs. Hawks Picks for December 23 Published 10:33 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSN.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Monday’s game.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSN

FDSSE and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Minnesota has 11 wins in 27 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 11-18-0 this year.

The Timberwolves have an ATS record of 7-14 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks are 7-5 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Over (222.5)





In 10 of 27 games this season, the Timberwolves and their opponents have gone over 222.5 points.

The Hawks have played 22 games this season that have had more than 222.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota has had an average of 219.2 points in its games this season, 3.3 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 11.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 27th-ranked Timberwolves.

The Hawks have surrendered the 28th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Timberwolves have given up the fourth-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Timberwolves (-175)

The Timberwolves have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Hawks have come away with eight wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 10-6, a 62.5% win rate, when it’s favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Atlanta has won six of 10 games when listed as at least +145 or better on the moneyline.

The Timberwolves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

