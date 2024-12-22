Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 23 Published 5:20 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Monday’s contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) squaring off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-61 victory, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, Middle Tennessee is projected to cover the point spread (24.5) versus Tennessee. The two teams are expected to exceed the 141.5 total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -24.5

Tennessee -24.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -10000, Middle Tennessee +3000

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 83, Middle Tennessee 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (+24.5)

Middle Tennessee (+24.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Tennessee has a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Middle Tennessee, who is 7-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Volunteers are 4-7-0 and the Blue Raiders are 5-5-0. The teams average 161.9 points per game, 20.4 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.2 points per game. They’re putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and are allowing 55.9 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee records 36.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 25.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.3 boards per game.

Tennessee knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (104th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per game its opponents make at a 24.4% rate.

The Volunteers’ 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in college basketball, and the 73.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Tennessee has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball play), 2.9 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (93rd in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders’ +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (157th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.8 boards per game.

Middle Tennessee hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (271st in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from deep (280th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game at 24.4%.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blue Raiders commit 10.8 per game (109th in college basketball) and force 11.5 (220th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: