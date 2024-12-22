Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 23
Published 8:19 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSN.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Timberwolves 114 – Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.8)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 226.1
- The Timberwolves’ .407 ATS win percentage (11-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .379 mark (11-18-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Minnesota (6-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (40%) than Atlanta (6-4) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (60%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 65.5% of the time this season (19 out of 29). That’s more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (12 out of 27).
- The Timberwolves have a .542 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-11) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (8-8).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- The Timberwolves have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by surrendering only 106.9 points per game. They rank 22nd in the league in points scored (109.4 per contest).
- Minnesota is averaging 42.7 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).
- So far this year, the Timberwolves rank 20th in the league in assists, delivering 25.1 per game.
- Minnesota is 21st in the NBA with 15 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 15 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Timberwolves own a 37.2% three-point percentage this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived by sinking 14.9 threes per contest (fifth-best).
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.4 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (119.6 points conceded per game).
- On the glass, Atlanta is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.3 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44.3 per game).
- The Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists (29.7 per game) in 2024-25.
- Atlanta is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.8).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.3 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.5%).
