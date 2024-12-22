Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 23 Published 8:19 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSN.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSN

FDSSE and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Timberwolves 114 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)

Hawks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.8)

Timberwolves (-1.8) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.1

The Timberwolves’ .407 ATS win percentage (11-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .379 mark (11-18-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Minnesota (6-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (40%) than Atlanta (6-4) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (60%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 65.5% of the time this season (19 out of 29). That’s more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (12 out of 27).

The Timberwolves have a .542 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-11) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (8-8).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by surrendering only 106.9 points per game. They rank 22nd in the league in points scored (109.4 per contest).

Minnesota is averaging 42.7 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

So far this year, the Timberwolves rank 20th in the league in assists, delivering 25.1 per game.

Minnesota is 21st in the NBA with 15 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 15 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves own a 37.2% three-point percentage this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived by sinking 14.9 threes per contest (fifth-best).

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.4 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (119.6 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Atlanta is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.3 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44.3 per game).

The Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists (29.7 per game) in 2024-25.

Atlanta is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.3 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

