Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 22
Published 8:11 am Sunday, December 22, 2024
Six games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Morgan State Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Morgan State Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 96, Morgan State 59
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 37 points
- Pick ATS: Morgan State (+43.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Iowa State-Morgan State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Kent State 67
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 14 points
- Pick ATS: Kent State (+19.5)
Bet on the Alabama-Kent State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 70
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 13.1 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue Fort Wayne (+19.5)
Bet on the Michigan-Purdue Fort Wayne spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Central Arkansas Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 87, Central Arkansas 61
- Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 26 points
- Pick ATS: Central Arkansas (+28.5)
Bet on the Oklahoma-Central Arkansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Brown Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 82, Brown 62
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 19.5 points
- Pick ATS: Brown (+23.5)
Bet on the Kansas-Brown spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Grambling Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 83, Grambling 58
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 24.3 points
- Pick ATS: Grambling (+29.5)
Bet on the Cincinnati-Grambling spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.