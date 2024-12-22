Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report December 23 Published 4:33 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Let’s check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (14-15), which currently has four players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks ready for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Monday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Hawks suffered a 128-112 loss to the Grizzlies. De’Andre Hunter scored a team-high 26 points for the Hawks in the loss.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 113-103 loss to the Warriors in their last game on Saturday. The Timberwolves got a team-leading 19 points from Anthony Edwards in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Trae Young PG Questionable Heel 21.6 3.9 12.2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Ingles SF Questionable Soleus 0 0.3 1.3 Luka Garza PF Questionable Ankle 3.9 1.2 0.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSN

FDSSE and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: