Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 23
Published 8:23 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
NHL play on Monday features a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee between the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) and Nashville Predators (10-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Hurricanes sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Predators are 15th in the Western Conference.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Martin Necas
|33
|14
|30
|44
|36
|13
|F Sebastian Aho
|33
|10
|25
|35
|35
|8
|D Shayne Gostisbehere
|33
|6
|21
|27
|33
|18
|F Andrei Svechnikov
|33
|12
|14
|26
|52
|10
|F Seth Jarvis
|26
|9
|11
|20
|28
|12
Hurricanes Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.52 (5th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.73 (7th)
- Shots: 31.8 (2nd)
- Shots Allowed: 25.2 (2nd)
- Power Play %: 26.42 (6th)
- Penalty Kill %: 86.11 (3rd)
Hurricanes’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 23 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 28 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 2 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 5 vs. Penguins: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on FDSSUN
- January 9 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 10 vs. Canucks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 12 vs. Ducks: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 15 at Sabres: 6:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- January 17 vs. Golden Knights: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 vs. Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 vs. Kings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|34
|9
|17
|26
|50
|22
|D Roman Josi
|30
|7
|17
|24
|46
|16
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|34
|10
|11
|21
|44
|4
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|31
|7
|12
|19
|23
|14
|F Steven Stamkos
|34
|9
|10
|19
|19
|10
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.32 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.09 (18th)
- Shots: 29.2 (11th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.5 (25th)
- Power Play %: 17.35 (24th)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.25 (2nd)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
