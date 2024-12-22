Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 23

Published 8:23 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

NHL play on Monday features a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee between the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) and Nashville Predators (10-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Hurricanes sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Predators are 15th in the Western Conference.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Martin Necas 33 14 30 44 36 13
F Sebastian Aho 33 10 25 35 35 8
D Shayne Gostisbehere 33 6 21 27 33 18
F Andrei Svechnikov 33 12 14 26 52 10
F Seth Jarvis 26 9 11 20 28 12

Hurricanes Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3.52 (5th)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.73 (7th)
  • Shots: 31.8 (2nd)
  • Shots Allowed: 25.2 (2nd)
  • Power Play %: 26.42 (6th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 86.11 (3rd)

Hurricanes’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 23 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 28 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 2 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 5 vs. Penguins: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on FDSSUN
  • January 9 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 10 vs. Canucks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 12 vs. Ducks: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 15 at Sabres: 6:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • January 17 vs. Golden Knights: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 20 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 28 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 30 vs. Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 vs. Kings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 34 9 17 26 50 22
D Roman Josi 30 7 17 24 46 16
F Jonathan Marchessault 34 10 11 21 44 4
F Ryan O’Reilly 31 7 12 19 23 14
F Steven Stamkos 34 9 10 19 19 10

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.32 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.09 (18th)
  • Shots: 29.2 (11th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.5 (25th)
  • Power Play %: 17.35 (24th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 87.25 (2nd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

