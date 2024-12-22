Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 23 Published 8:23 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

NHL play on Monday features a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee between the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) and Nashville Predators (10-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Hurricanes sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Predators are 15th in the Western Conference.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Martin Necas 33 14 30 44 36 13 F Sebastian Aho 33 10 25 35 35 8 D Shayne Gostisbehere 33 6 21 27 33 18 F Andrei Svechnikov 33 12 14 26 52 10 F Seth Jarvis 26 9 11 20 28 12

Hurricanes Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.52 (5th)

3.52 (5th) Goals Allowed: 2.73 (7th)

2.73 (7th) Shots: 31.8 (2nd)

31.8 (2nd) Shots Allowed: 25.2 (2nd)

25.2 (2nd) Power Play %: 26.42 (6th)

26.42 (6th) Penalty Kill %: 86.11 (3rd)

Hurricanes’ Upcoming Schedule

December 23 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 27 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 28 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 31 at Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 2 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 5 vs. Penguins: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on FDSSUN

7:00 PM ET on FDSSUN January 9 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 10 vs. Canucks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 12 vs. Ducks: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 15 at Sabres: 6:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

6:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) January 17 vs. Golden Knights: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 vs. Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 vs. Kings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 34 9 17 26 50 22 D Roman Josi 30 7 17 24 46 16 F Jonathan Marchessault 34 10 11 21 44 4 F Ryan O’Reilly 31 7 12 19 23 14 F Steven Stamkos 34 9 10 19 19 10

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.32 (32nd)

2.32 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.09 (18th)

3.09 (18th) Shots: 29.2 (11th)

29.2 (11th) Shots Allowed: 29.5 (25th)

29.5 (25th) Power Play %: 17.35 (24th)

17.35 (24th) Penalty Kill %: 87.25 (2nd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

id: