Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Monday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Carolina Hurricanes. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Hurricanes, we have lots of information to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:40 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.4%, and he averages two shots per game.
- In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 34 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- Its +26 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
- The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Hurricanes
