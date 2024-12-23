Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Monday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Carolina Hurricanes. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Hurricanes, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:40 per game on the ice.

Skjei has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.4%, and he averages two shots per game.

In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 34 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Its +26 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Hurricanes

