Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Monday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Carolina Hurricanes. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Hurricanes, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:40 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.4%, and he averages two shots per game.
  • In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 34 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • Its +26 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Hurricanes

