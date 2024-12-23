Buy Tickets for Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators on December 23 Published 5:39 am Monday, December 23, 2024

You should watch Martin Necas and Filip Forsberg in particular on Monday, when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 23

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Hurricanes (-138)

Hurricanes (-138) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Hurricanes Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Martin Necas 33 14 30 44 Sebastian Aho 33 10 25 35 Shayne Gostisbehere 33 6 21 27 Andrei Svechnikov 33 12 14 26 Seth Jarvis 26 9 11 20 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 34 9 17 26 Roman Josi 30 7 17 24 Jonathan Marchessault 34 10 11 21 Ryan O’Reilly 31 7 12 19 Steven Stamkos 34 9 10 19

Hurricanes vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Hurricanes create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 116 this season.

Carolina has allowed the sixth-fewest goals in league play this season, 90 (2.7 per game).

The Hurricanes’ offense ranks sixth the league with a 26.42% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators’ 79 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville’s 105 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.

The Predators have a 17.35% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 24 percentage.

