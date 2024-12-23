Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 34 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -9, and is averaging 18:54 on the ice.

Forsberg has 26 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 19 different games.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

In 34 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have allowed 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.

The Hurricanes have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 0 26 Points 0 9 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

