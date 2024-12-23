Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus is -14, in 17:00 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 11 different games.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.
  • In 10 of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 33 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
  • The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
33 Games 0
13 Points 0
6 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup