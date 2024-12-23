Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus is -14, in 17:00 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 11 different games.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.
- In 10 of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 33 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with two multi-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
- The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|33
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
