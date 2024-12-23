Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus is -14, in 17:00 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 11 different games.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.

In 10 of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 33 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.

The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 0 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

