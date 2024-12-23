How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 23 Published 7:12 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) will look to extend an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Blue Raiders’ opponents have made.

Tennessee is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders rank 17th.

The Volunteers score 10.9 more points per game (81.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (70.2).

Tennessee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders are shooting 46.7% from the field, 12.8% higher than the 33.9% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Middle Tennessee has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 33.9% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 66th.

The Blue Raiders score 24.9 more points per game (80.8) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (55.9).

Middle Tennessee is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In home games last year, Tennessee averaged two more points per game (82.6) than it did when playing on the road (80.6).

In 2023-24, the Volunteers gave up 62.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.3.

Tennessee averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Middle Tennessee averaged 11.3 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (60).

The Blue Raiders conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.

Middle Tennessee made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (28.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State – Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas – Thompson-Boling Arena

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/7/2024 @ Belmont L 82-79 Curb Event Center Arena 12/16/2024 Cal Baptist W 75-64 Murphy Center 12/19/2024 Lipscomb W 67-65 Murphy Center 12/23/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2025 @ Florida International Ocean Bank Convocation Center 1/4/2025 @ Liberty – Liberty Arena

