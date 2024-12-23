How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 23

Published 7:12 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 23

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) will look to extend an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Blue Raiders’ opponents have made.
  • Tennessee is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders rank 17th.
  • The Volunteers score 10.9 more points per game (81.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (70.2).
  • Tennessee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Blue Raiders are shooting 46.7% from the field, 12.8% higher than the 33.9% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Middle Tennessee has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 33.9% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 66th.
  • The Blue Raiders score 24.9 more points per game (80.8) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (55.9).
  • Middle Tennessee is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • In home games last year, Tennessee averaged two more points per game (82.6) than it did when playing on the road (80.6).
  • In 2023-24, the Volunteers gave up 62.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.3.
  • Tennessee averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • In 2023-24, Middle Tennessee averaged 11.3 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (60).
  • The Blue Raiders conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.
  • Middle Tennessee made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (28.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas Thompson-Boling Arena

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2024 @ Belmont L 82-79 Curb Event Center Arena
12/16/2024 Cal Baptist W 75-64 Murphy Center
12/19/2024 Lipscomb W 67-65 Murphy Center
12/23/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2025 @ Florida International Watch this game on ESPN+ Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/4/2025 @ Liberty Liberty Arena

