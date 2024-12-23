How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 23
Published 7:12 am Monday, December 23, 2024
The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) will look to extend an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Blue Raiders’ opponents have made.
- Tennessee is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders rank 17th.
- The Volunteers score 10.9 more points per game (81.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (70.2).
- Tennessee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders are shooting 46.7% from the field, 12.8% higher than the 33.9% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Middle Tennessee has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 33.9% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 66th.
- The Blue Raiders score 24.9 more points per game (80.8) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (55.9).
- Middle Tennessee is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In home games last year, Tennessee averaged two more points per game (82.6) than it did when playing on the road (80.6).
- In 2023-24, the Volunteers gave up 62.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.3.
- Tennessee averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Middle Tennessee averaged 11.3 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (60).
- The Blue Raiders conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.
- Middle Tennessee made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (28.1%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-62
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|W 66-64
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|W 84-36
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2024
|@ Belmont
|L 82-79
|Curb Event Center Arena
|12/16/2024
|Cal Baptist
|W 75-64
|Murphy Center
|12/19/2024
|Lipscomb
|W 67-65
|Murphy Center
|12/23/2024
|@ Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida International
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/4/2025
|@ Liberty
|–
|Liberty Arena
