Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.

Marchessault has 21 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

In 16 of the 34 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 16 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 0 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

id: