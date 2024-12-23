Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 17:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
  • Marchessault has 21 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • In 16 of the 34 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 16 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
34 Games 0
21 Points 0
10 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup