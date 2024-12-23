Livesay girls win County Middle School Tournament Published 10:58 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The H.Y. Livesay Lady Eagles took home the Claiborne County Middle School Tournament championship Thursday night, defeating Springdale 41-19 in the finals.

The Lady Eagles rolled out front to start the game and led 12-4 after one. During the second period, they increased their lead out to 19-7. The Lady Owls had more energy in the third period but still trailed by 21 after three at 34-13. In the final period, Livesay stayed ahead on the scoreboard and won 41-19.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Eagles was Allie Owens with 15. Owens was the Matt Compton State Farm Player of the Game. Amillya Smith had 12, Ava Fuson had nine, Lexi Dison had three, and Elle Harris had two. Springdale was led by Madison Parrish with seven, Kinsley Hayes had six, Bella Cadle, Payton Surber, and Elle Buchanan, each had three.

The consolation game saw Midway pull out an overtime win over Soldier’s Memorial, 37-32.

Leading the way for the Lady Red Devils was McKinley Miracle with 12 points, Briar Miracle scored eight, Gracie Bolden seven, Tori Spurlock six, while Kailyn Williams and Keylee Shoffner both had two points. The Lady Blue Devils were led in scoring by Leah Sandefur with 15. Lorali Lakins scored nine, Lailah Nunn five, Aria Ford two, and Gabby Libres-Stone one. The Matt Compton State Farm Player of the Game was McKinley Miracle. Midway earned the tournaments’ third place.

Allie Owens was named the tournament’s MVP, she was joined on the All-Tournament Team by her Livesay teammates Amillya Smith, Lexi Dixon, Ava Fuson and Elle Harris; Springdales’s Kinsley Hayes, Madison Parrish and Bristol Stone; Midway’s McKinley Miracle and Victoria Spurlock; SMMS’ Leah Sandefur; Powell Valley’s Cabella Duverney and Forge Ridge’s Zayda Money.