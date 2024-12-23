Midway Red Devils win County Middle School Tournament Published 11:00 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Midway Red Devils are the 2024 Claiborne County Midway Tournament champions. Midway rallied from an early deficit to beat Soldier’s Memorial 45-33 in Thursday’s final. The Tournament was held at Claiborne High School and hosted by Midway.

SMMS started quickly and led after one, 11-7. SMMS stayed consistent during the start of the second period, but Midway stormed back, and with 31 seconds remaining had evened up the game. At the half the score was still tied at 19.

This game continued to go back and forth. At the 4:12 mark of the third, it was tied at 22. With 2:41 left the score was 30-26 in favor of Midway. Going into the final period, Midway led 35-29. With 3:09 remaining, the Red Devils led 42-30. Midway sealed the deal and won 45-33.

Aayden Bailey hit seven threes and scored 23 in total to lead Midway. Brady Rosenbalm and Landon Callahan both had seven. Pierce Sutton scored four, Jarrett Maples and Bentley Bays both dropped in two. For the SMMS Blue Devils, Brenton Ford and Trevaur Taylor both scored 10, Brayden Grim had seven and Colton Brewer scored four. Parker Herrell added two points. Aayden Bailey was the Matt Compton State Farm Player of the Game. Midway was the champion and SMMS finished second.

The boys’ consolation game saw H.Y. Livesay pull out a 30-17 win over Powell Valley to capture third place. Collin Killion led the Eagles with nine, Bryson Gibson had eight, Ryan Garside had four, Casen Adams and Hudson Cadle had three each. Nate Bain scored two. Powell Valley was led by Korbin Goins with eight, Casen Bolinger and Andrew Humfleet each had three. Jaxon Taylor scored two, and Cooper Chumley finished with one. The Matt Compton State Farm Player of the Game was Collin Killion.

Aayden Bailey was named the tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by his Midway teammates Pierce Sutton, Brady Rosenbalm, Landon Callahan and Jarrett Maples; SMMS’ Trevaur Taylor, Braydon Grim and Brenton Ford; Livesay’s Collin Killion and Nate Bain; Powell Valley’s Korbin Goins; Clairfield’s Lucas Hamblin; Springdale’s Isaiah Keifer and Forge Ridge’s Kanaan Adams.

Midway won first place in cheer, SMMS won second, Springdale third and Livesay fourth. In dance, it was Livesay first and Midway second.