Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes meet at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:25 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 19 points in all.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).

Through 31 games played this season, he has recorded 19 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.

The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 31 Games 0 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: