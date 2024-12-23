Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes meet at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:25 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 19 points in all.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).
  • Through 31 games played this season, he has recorded 19 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
  • The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
31 Games 0
19 Points 0
7 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

