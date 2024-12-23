Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes meet at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:25 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 19 points in all.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).
- Through 31 games played this season, he has recorded 19 points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
- The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|31
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
