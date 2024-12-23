Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes face off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -12, in 18:08 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

Through 34 games, he has 19 points, with four multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 0 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: