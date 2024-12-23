Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes face off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -12, in 18:08 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- Through 34 games, he has 19 points, with four multi-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
- The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|34
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
