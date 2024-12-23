Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes face off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -12, in 18:08 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
  • Through 34 games, he has 19 points, with four multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
34 Games 0
19 Points 0
9 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

SportsPlus

