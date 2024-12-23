Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23? Published 12:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 34 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

