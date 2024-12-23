Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23? Published 12:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In nine of 34 games this season, Marchessault has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 90 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

