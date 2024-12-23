Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23?
Published 12:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- In nine of 34 games this season, Marchessault has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.1%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 90 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.