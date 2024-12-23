Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23? Published 12:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Will Roman Josi find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He has an 8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 90 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

