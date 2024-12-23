Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23?
Published 12:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Will Roman Josi find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in five of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
- He has an 8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 90 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|25:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|25:52
|Home
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
