Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23? Published 12:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

