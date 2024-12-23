Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23? Published 12:24 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In eight of 34 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 90 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

