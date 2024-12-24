Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 25

Published 11:22 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Oregon State Beavers versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a game to see on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, our computer model is high on three games, including that one.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Oregon State +4.5 vs. Nebraska

  • Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 25
  • Computer Projection: Oregon State by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Nebraska (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

ATS Pick: Charleston (SC) -5.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Charlotte 49ers
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 25
  • Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Charleston (SC) (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

ATS Pick: Murray State +1.5 vs. Loyola Chicago

  • Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Murray State Racers
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 25
  • Computer Projection: Murray State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Loyola Chicago (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

