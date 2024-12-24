Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 25
Published 11:22 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024
The Oregon State Beavers versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a game to see on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, our computer model is high on three games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Oregon State +4.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 25
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: Charleston (SC) -5.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 25
- Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
ATS Pick: Murray State +1.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Murray State Racers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: December 25
- Computer Projection: Murray State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
