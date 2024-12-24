Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on December 27 Published 5:39 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Roman Josi and Robert Thomas will be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Blues Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 35 9 20 29 Jonathan Marchessault 35 12 12 24 Roman Josi 31 7 17 24 Ryan O’Reilly 32 8 12 20 Steven Stamkos 35 10 10 20 Blues Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jordan Kyrou 36 14 15 29 Robert Thomas 24 6 20 26 Pavel Buchnevich 34 9 14 23 Dylan Holloway 36 13 9 22 Brayden Schenn 36 5 13 18

Predators vs. Blues Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 31st in the league with 84 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

Nashville ranks 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (107 total) in NHL play.

The Predators’ 18% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The Blues’ 90 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 28th in the league.

St. Louis has allowed 3.0 goals per game, and 107 total, which ranks 18th among all league teams.

The Blues have a 15.19% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 28 percentage.

