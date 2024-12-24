Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on December 27

Published 5:39 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

When the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Roman Josi and Robert Thomas will be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Blues Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 35 9 20 29
Jonathan Marchessault 35 12 12 24
Roman Josi 31 7 17 24
Ryan O’Reilly 32 8 12 20
Steven Stamkos 35 10 10 20
Blues Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Jordan Kyrou 36 14 15 29
Robert Thomas 24 6 20 26
Pavel Buchnevich 34 9 14 23
Dylan Holloway 36 13 9 22
Brayden Schenn 36 5 13 18

Predators vs. Blues Stat Comparison

  • The Predators are ranked 31st in the league with 84 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
  • Nashville ranks 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (107 total) in NHL play.
  • The Predators’ 18% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Blues’ 90 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 28th in the league.
  • St. Louis has allowed 3.0 goals per game, and 107 total, which ranks 18th among all league teams.
  • The Blues have a 15.19% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 28 percentage.

