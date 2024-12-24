Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is looking at a matchup against the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Tennessee Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Ridley be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Jaguars? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0 Week 15 @Bengals 9 5 3 41 0 Week 16 @Colts 16.8 5 3 78 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley has 118.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game), 26th at his position and 98th in the league.

In his past three games, Ridley has picked up 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game). He has 178 receiving yards on 13 catches (22 targets) and one touchdown.

Looking at his past five games, Ridley has 20 receptions on 35 targets, for 316 yards, and has accumulated 7.9 fantasy points on average (39.5 in all).

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season.

Ridley picked up 0.9 fantasy points — one catch, nine yards, on three targets — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Ridley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: