Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt versus the Jaguars this week, should Okonkwo be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0 Week 16 @Colts 19.1 11 9 81 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 55.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) — 25th at his position, 229th in the NFL.

Over his past three games, Okonkwo has 20 receptions on 25 targets, for 148 yards, and has picked up 5.6 fantasy points on average (16.8 in all).

Okonkwo has accumulated 32.5 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his past five games. He has 245 yards receiving, on 24 catches (32 targets), and one touchdown.

Chigoziem Okonkwo accumulated 13 fantasy points — one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown — in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans, his best game of the season.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo posted a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

