Discover the Best Week 17 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 4:40 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

In a Week 17 NFL slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Green Bay Packers versus the Minnesota Vikings is a game to catch.

One of the best ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week’s matchups, and they are featured below.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Chiefs at Steelers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Patrick Mahomes Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)

Ravens at Texans

  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • C.J. Stroud Props: 246.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)
  • Lamar Jackson Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 43.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Seahawks at Bears

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Caleb Williams Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Geno Smith Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Chargers at Patriots

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • Drake Maye Props: 201.5 PASS YDS (O: -125 | U: -105) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Justin Herbert Props: 223.5 PASS YDS (O: -130 | U: +100) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Broncos at Bengals

  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cardinals at Rams

  • Game Time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Raiders at Saints

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Titans at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Packers at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Colts at Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Jets at Bills

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York

Panthers at Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: Tampa, Florida

Dolphins at Browns

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cowboys at Eagles

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Falcons at Commanders

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Lions at 49ers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 30
  • Location: Santa Clara, California

