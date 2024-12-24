Discover the Best Week 17 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds Published 4:40 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

In a Week 17 NFL slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Green Bay Packers versus the Minnesota Vikings is a game to catch.

One of the best ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week’s matchups, and they are featured below.

Chiefs at Steelers

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25

1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Patrick Mahomes Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)

Ravens at Texans

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25

4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas C.J. Stroud Props: 246.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

246.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) Lamar Jackson Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 43.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Seahawks at Bears

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Caleb Williams Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

215.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) Geno Smith Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Chargers at Patriots

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28

1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Drake Maye Props: 201.5 PASS YDS (O: -125 | U: -105) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

201.5 PASS YDS (O: -125 | U: -105) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) Justin Herbert Props: 223.5 PASS YDS (O: -130 | U: +100) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Broncos at Bengals

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cardinals at Rams

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 Location: Inglewood, California

Raiders at Saints

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Titans at Jaguars

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Packers at Vikings

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Colts at Giants

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Jets at Bills

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Panthers at Buccaneers

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Tampa, Florida

Dolphins at Browns

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cowboys at Eagles

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Falcons at Commanders

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Landover, Maryland

Lions at 49ers

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 30

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 30 Location: Santa Clara, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

